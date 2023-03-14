More Series, Fewer Episodes for European TV/SVOD Fiction

A new report published by the European Audiovisual Observatory, part of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, has analyzed the volume of TV/SVOD fiction films and series produced in Europe, and of European origin, according to main acting roles, the main commissioners and producers, and the crews of screenwriters and directors involved in their creation.

The report highlights that daily telenovelas/soaps account for the bulk (61 percent) of hours produced. With large volumes of telenovelas/soaps produced each year, Germany, Poland and Greece are the leaders in volume of hours produced. Hungary and Portugal are two other examples of countries driven by more-than-52-episode-per-season series. More than half of all series produced have 13 or fewer episodes per season.

In terms of co-productions, the report indicates that after a peak in 2018, the number of international co-productions has been decreasing. International co-pros account for 8 percent of all fiction titles and are mostly limited to TV films and to series with 2-to-3-episodes per season. The majority of co-productions used to be between neighboring countries sharing the same language, but non-linguistic co-productions have gradually increased and represent close to 60 percent of all co-productions.

The complete report is available here.