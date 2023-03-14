GMA Brings Back ‘Masterclass: The Icons Series’

GMA Masterclass: The Icons Series is back featuring key executives of various industries, with GMA Network’s chief marketing officer Lizelle Maralag speaking at the event last March 3 in St. John Paul II College in Davao City, Philippines, and last March 4 in Notre Dame of Dadiangas University in General Santos City.

Maralag shared to students and other participants the journey towards her passion for integrity as one of the most respected executives in the marketing field. The event was also open to online participants.

GMA regional TV anchor and senior desk editor Sarah Hilomen-Velasco and Kapuso sportscaster Martin Javier hosted the events.

Launched in 2018, the GMA Masterclass Series aims to provide students and professors another venue for new learning and discourse on various local and national issues.

The Icons Series began in November 2022 with journalist Howie Severino conducting the event on November 12 at Naga College Foundation in Naga City.