SeriesMakers Announces Leading Projects

The first edition of SeriesMakers, led by Series Mania and supported by Beta Group, has concluded: Out of more than 170 submissions from 54 countries, ten TV series projects have participated in a tailor-made program for feature film directors who venture into the world of series.

The director/producer or director/writer teams have been closely mentored and guided by experienced and awarded creatives while working on their series and developing a full pitch deck. Among the mentors were German producer Janine Jackowski, Israeli writer and script doctor Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz, international development producer Isabelle Lindberg Pechou, and Brazilian producer, director, and showrunner Felipe Braga.

The three winning projects will be announced in one week in Lille during the Series Mania Forum (March 21 – 23). Two projects will each be awarded a €50,000 Beta Development Award, and will be working closely with Beta Group’s Content Division to develop the pilot script and a full package. Furthermore, they will be invited to Series Mania Forum 2024 to present their projects to industry’s decision-makers, broadcasters, platforms, co-producers, and financiers.

An additional award of €20,000, courtesy of the Kirch Foundation in collaboration with HFF (University of Television and Film Munich), will be given to a third project.