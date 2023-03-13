Serie A Considering Sky Italia Acquisition

Italy’s Serie A football (soccer) league is looking to acquire the country’s leading pay-TV operator Sky Italia. This according to an article by Francesco Bertolino in today’s Italian daily La Stampa.

The bid is being proposed by Serie A president Luigi De Siervo at a meeting of Serie A clubs today in Milano. De Siervo is a former executive at RAI, Italy’s state broadcaster.

On the agenda at the meeting, the presidents of 20 Serie A clubs will discuss the assignment of future TV rights, and the Sky Italia acquisition using financial support from four banks of up to 2 billion euro.

Sky Italia owner, Comcast, acquired Sky Italia in 2018 from Rupert Murdoch for $40 billion. Current TV rights are held by DAZN, which is paying 937 million euro for the rights that are expiring this year. New bids for the next five years are expected to be received by this summer, although few think that bids will reach higher amounts, which prompted the idea of acquiring the broadcast outlet.