Oscars 2023: The Winners

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards last night, the movie won seven statuettes out of eleven nominations: best Picture, best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), best Director and best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), best Editing (Paul Rogers), best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), and best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for best Actor for his performance in The Whale, the film also won for Makeup and Hairstyling. Doc feature Navalny, Daniel Roher’s film about the Kremlin’s attempt to poison Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s archrival, won for best Documentary Feature.

The other big winner at this year’s Academy Awards was German film Nothing New on the Western Front by Edward Berger, which won for best International Film, best Cinematography (James Friend), best Original Score (Volker Bertelmann), and best Production Design (production design Christian Goldbeck, set decoration: Ernestine Hipper).

The Oscar for best Adapted Screenplay went to Sarah Polley for Women Talking.

Best Animated Feature was Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, awarded to Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley.

The Oscar for best Sound went to Mark Weingarten, James H.Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor for Top Gun Maverick. Best Special Effects went to Avatar the Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett).

Best Documentary Short was Raghu the Little Elephant by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, and best Short in Animation was The Child, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud.

Ruth E. Carter won the award for best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakananda Forever.