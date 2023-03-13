All3Media Signs First look Deal with Roast Beef Prods

London-based All3Media International has signed an exclusive first look deal with factual producer Roast Beef Productions.

All3Media International will partner on Roast Beef’s factual slate, including upcoming documentary Spacey Unmasked, which presents a forensic look at Kevin Spacey’s meteoric rise to stardom and his subsequent legal battle in the London courts.

This first look deal follows the success of Roast Beef doc series Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?, for which All3Media International handled global distribution.

Roast Beef Productions is headed up by Oscar nominated producer Mike Lerner, who is joined by TV veteran and former Channel 4 head of news and current affairs Dorothy Byrne.