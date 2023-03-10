Vinyl Records’ Comeback

In 2022 vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since 1987. As per the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), 41 million albums were sold last year, compared with 33 million CDs.

In terms of revenues, RIAA reported sales of $15.9 billion, an increase of six percent from 2021.

Vinyl albums’ superior quality contributed to the surge. Indeed, revenues from vinyl records rose to 17 percent to $1.2 billion, while CD revenues fell 18 percent to $483 million. Vinyl albums accounted for 71 percent of overall revenue.

Photocredit: Marco Verch Professional Photography