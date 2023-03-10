Chaim Topol: 1935-2023

Israeli actor, singer and illustrator, Chaim (Haym) Topol died on March 8, 2023. He was 88 years old. Topol is best known as Tevye, the lead role in the 1967 stage musical Fiddler on the Roof, and in the 1971 onscreen film adaptation.

Topol received two Golden Globe awards and was nominated for both an Academy Award and a Tony Award. More recently, in 2015, he received the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement for his contributions to film and culture. Topol is survived by his wife and three children.

Pictured above in 1972: Topol (center) visiting Multicom’s Irv Holender (l.), and Al Ehrlich (r.), then at Ziv International Entertainment.