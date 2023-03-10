Apostrophe Entertainment to Debut at MIPTV

Fahriye Sentürk, former head of marketing communications at Global Agency, has recently founded Apostrophe Entertainment, a communications agency for companies in the global entertainment and media industry.

Apostrophe — with teams in London, Paris and Istanbul — offers a wide range of integrated services, including public relations, digital marketing, B2B event marketing and management, and strategic consultancy.

Most recently, Sentürk partnered with Istanbul and Los Angeles-based Famelog on a slate of production and distribution projects.

Apostrophe will be among the companies in attendance at MIPTV next month.