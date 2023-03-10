ABS-CBN Unveils New Drama Series ‘The Bagman’

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has unveiled its tentpole international co-production for 2023 entitled The Bagman, a spin-off of Filipino digital series Bagman.

This eight x one-hour action-packed drama series will be produced by Philippines-based companies ABS-CBN International Production Division and Dreamscape Entertainment, Rein Entertainment, and Nathan Studios.

The Bagman will star Arjo Atayde, reprising his character Benjo Malaya from the original Bagman series, a role that won for him the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor.

The original digital series, Bagman 1 and 2, which sold to Netflix Philippines, follows the story of Benjo Malaya, a neighborhood barber who landed a job as the governor’s henchman and gets caught up in a dangerous web of crime, corruption, and political turmoil.

Now in The Bagman, Benjo Malaya learns the tragic news about his missing family and he is left with no choice but to return to the vicious underworld that he turned his back on.