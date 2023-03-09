SMPTE prez Renard Jenkins to Keynote at NAB

SMPTE president Renard T. Jenkins will serve as the keynote speaker for the inaugural Public Media Technology Summit (PMTS) preceding the 2023 NAB Show (taking place in Las Vegas on April 15-19, 2023), and for the 2023 NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference during its opening session. Jenkins is senior vice president of Production Integration and Creative Technology Services at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Slated for April 13-14, 2023 at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, the PMTS will include sessions on RF, IT, and general technology practice and management — particularly as they intersect with ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV, IP-based facilities, cloud-based production, and the related business and service opportunities that support public media’s unique mission.

Jenkins, who served as vice president of Operations, Engineering and Distribution at PBS prior to joining Warner Bros. Discovery, will present his keynote address on the first day of the summit.

Part of the NAB Show, the BEIT Conference will focus on content delivery ecosystems and infrastructures through presentations and in-depth discussions. Jenkins will speak during the BEIT Conference Opening Session, scheduled for Saturday, April 15. The session also will include the official BEIT Conference welcome and the presentation of the NAB Best Paper Award.