Cinedigm and Sling TV Expand FAST Partnership

L.A.-based streaming company Cinedigm has signed a distribution deal with Sling TV for Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, some of its FAST channels, which are now available on Sling Freestream. The new agreement expands Cinedigm’s partnership with the company to now include more than a dozen channels.

Midnight Pulp offers a selection of genre and cult movies; The Country Network gives an intimate look at country’s superstars and music; and AsianCrush brings a varied slate of pan-Asian entertainment.

Sling Freestream offers more than 240 channels, including horror content platform Screambox TV, The Bob Ross Channel, offering the entire four decades of The Joy of Painting, RetroCrush, dedicated to the golden age of anime, and Realmadrid TV, dedicated to one of soccer’s most recognized brand, among others.