China and Asia-Pacific Return to MIPTV

MIPTV confirmed today a significant return of distributors, buyers and producers from the Asia-Pacific region, including China, which will have its first major presence at a MIP market in Cannes since 2019, and joined by Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan.

The regional showing contributes to an overall 20 percent increase from last years’ number of exhibitors for the forthcoming MIPTV market (running April 17-19, 2023 in Cannes), which is set to host over 180 exhibition stands and pavilions across three floors of the Palais des Festivals and outdoor structures on the Riviera, and to welcome participants hailing from over 100 countries.

China will have its national pavilion with multiple companies, and other partners and attendees from the region include Japan’s Fuji Television, Nippon TV, NHK, Toei Animation, TBS, TV Asahi, and TV Tokyo; ACTF, ABC Commercial, Foxtel, Inverleigh, Nine Network, Paramount ANZ, Seven Network and SBS from Australia; One Life Studios and Zee Entertainment from India; The Philippines’ GMA Network; Lightning International from Hong Kong SAR; and in addition to the Korea Creative Contents Agency (KOCCA) Pavilion, also DAEHAN MEDIAWORLD, FormatEast KBS Media and SBS Media from South Korea.

Speakers and showcases from the region will also include a focus on unscripted format IP emerging from South Korea and Japan during the MIPFORMATS program, as well as the staging of special screenings of Korean scripted series within MIPDRAMA.

These are complemented by the launch of new initiatives including the Fast & Global Summit, focused on the international growth of FAST channels and the MIPDOC International Buyer Screening Showcase, staged on the eve of the market as part of a ‘Super Sunday’ of pre-market events (all accessible with one pass).