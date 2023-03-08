Nicola Shindler to Receive Series Mania’s Woman in Series Award

Series Mania’s Laurence Herszberg and Francesco Capurro have announced the recipient for the third annual Woman in Series Award.

This award, in association with European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA Network) and Pour Les Femmes Dans Les Médias (PFDM), is given to a remarkable woman from the audiovisual industry to honor her vision and leadership. The recipient of this year’s award is Nicola Shindler, executive producer and chief executive of Quay Street Productions. Shindler will be presented with her award on March 21 in Lille during Series Mania. In addition, she will be speaking about her career that will look at the relationships she builds with writers, as well as her vision for producing engaging drama for a global audience.

“When we launched the ‘Woman in Series’ Award in 2021, our mission was to highlight and value the work of women within our industry as this is something that is incredibly important to me and close to my heart. I am incredibly honored to present Nicola with our award this year. As the founder of Quay Street Productions, coupled with her 25 years’ experience as a multi award-winning British television producer, Nicola is a true leader in every sense of the word and is certainly worthy of this wonderful award,” commented Laurence Herszberg.

Nicola Shindler’s inaugural drama under the Quay Street Productions, Nolly, will be presented as an out of competition screening at Series Mania. Quay Street Productions is part of ITV Studios.