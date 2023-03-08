Juliana Koranteng 1958-2023

Former VideoAge‘s London editor Juliana Koranteng suddenly died late in February following a short illness. She was 64 years old.

The daughter of a Ghanaian diplomat, Juliana completed graduate studies at Northwestern University and began working for VideoAge in 1992. Years later she became a freelance journalist, contributing to a variety of industry publications, including MIP News and The Hollywood Reporter.

Juliana was the founder and editor-in-chief of JayKay Media, her own London-based consultancy company, offering services in journalism, publishing, podcast curation, documentary production, media consultancy, content marketing and photography-design.