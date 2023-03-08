Global Agency’s ‘1001 Nights’ Travels to India

Global Agency’s drama series 1001 Nights has been launched in India with the title Katha Ankahee, after adaptation rights were licensed by Sony Entertainment Television.

Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Sheen Dass and Ajinkya Mishra star in the Hindi version, that tells the story of the relationship between a woman who agrees to spend the night with her boss in order to get the money for her son’s leukemia treatment.

The original 1001 Nights series was produced by TMC Film and aired weekly in primetime on Turkey’s Kanal D between 2006 and 2009.