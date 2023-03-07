Calinos to Rep the Turkish adaptation of ‘The Cleaning Lady’

Calinos Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights of the Turkish version of Argentinean scripted series ‘La Chica Que Limpia’ (The Cleaning Lady).

Starring Demet Ozdemir, Engin Akyurek, Firat Tanis, Senan Kara, Lale Basar, Oktay Cubuk, Mustafa Avkiran and Ali Surmeli, Farah tells the story of an Iranian woman who has to run away from her country and is struggling to live in Istanbul. She works as a cleaning lady in order to pay for her son’s medical care, until she becomes an accomplice with the mafia.

Produced by O3 Medya and written by Deniz Dargi, M. Cem Gorgec and S. Cenk Bogatur, the Turkish adaptation is directed by Recai Karagoz. Farah debuted on March 1, in primetime on FOX in Turkey.

The U.S. remake of the original series The Cleaning Lady has recently won the Best Drama of 2022 Award by the Women’s Image Network.