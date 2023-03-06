Inter Medya Presents New Generation’s Mini-Series

Istanbul-based Inter Medya will be showcasing their new Mini-Series content line at Series Mania in Lille later this month. Streaming on local OTT platforms, these series have a fast paced style of storytelling and have attracted the attention of VOD platforms.

Most recently, mini-series Naked, with two seasons of eight episodes each, has been licensed to Brazil’s Globoplay, and has became one of the most watched titles on the platform.

Inter Medya has also signed a package deal with Thailand’s Monomax for a package of mini-series including Naked, Interrupted and Tainted Love.

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, stated: “It is promising to witness the success of new generation Turkish series especially in the regions where we don’t usually license Turkish dramas. We highly believe these mini-series will lead us to enter into new markets such as U.S., Western Europe and Nordics”.