CABSAT Returns to Dubai on May 16-18

CABSAT 2023 is set to be held from May 16 to 18, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organizers expect to attract more than 14,000 visitors, 340 exhibitors, and 120 speakers, and have over 120 countries represented.

This year’s event will welcome back the Content Congress, which will engage with the creator economy, and the SATEXPO Summit, where industry experts will discuss how sustainable space exploitation can be spearheaded. NextUp also returns this year, offering a platform for start-up innovators in the media, entertainment, and satellite industries, while NextGen Content will feature an exclusive viewing area for the region’s key content buyers to screen the work of the region’s creators of new formats.

Another feature of the 2023 event will be the co-location with Integrate Middle East, a forum and sourcing platform for bringing together technology leaders and integrated solution buyers in the pro-AV industry.