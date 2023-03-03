M7 and A+E Sign Sat Capacity Deal

Luxembourg-based M7 Group has concluded a multi-year capacity agreement with A+E Networks EMEA for the satellite distribution of its flagship History and Crime+Investigation channels across Europe.

The agreement allows A+E to deliver the channels via the M7 satellite platform on 1 degree West to its affiliate customers within the Europe-wide footprint of THOR 5.

M7 and A+E Networks EMEA have been long-standing partners for the various European markets served by M7, primarily for channel distribution. As part of the new agreement, M7 Platform Services takes care of satellite distribution of the channels while also providing A+E Networks EMEA with help desk support for its affiliate customers.