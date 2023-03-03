‘Krapopolis’ Renewed for S3

FOX Entertainment and its animation studio Bento Box Entertainment announced that upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis has been renewed for a third season.

From creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty, creator of Community) and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment, Krapopolis will make its series premiere during the 2023-24 Season. The series earned a season two renewal last October.

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities. The series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

Additionally, FOX’s Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs operates krapopolis.com, a dedicated marketplace for the program, marking network television’s first animated series to be curated on the blockchain.