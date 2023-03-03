Genius Brands Launches ‘Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Minis’

Genius Brands International announced a new AI-generated animated “shorts” series based on the original children’s show, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, launching on Kartoon Channel!, YouTube and Genius Brands’ social media channels on May 15, 2023.

The shorts will be produced by Genius AI Studio, utilizing various AI tools and pulling from stories co-created with, and voiced by, Warren Buffett for the original Secret Millionaires Club series, which focused on teaching enduring life lessons around financial literacy to children.

Aimed at children aged 4-12 and their families, each video will educate children worldwide, and feature lessons and facts around business and money, using AI technology to reimagine the original into a 1-minute format.