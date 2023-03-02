NFTY Awards to Debut on June 14

E! Entertainment Television founder Larry Namer and The Academy of Digital Art, Sciences, & Culture (ADASC) founding member Chris J. Snook have launched the NFTY Annual Awards (NFTYS).

The NFTYS are set to recognize the cultural innovators who are redefining fashion, art, music, entertainment, and technology across the Metaverse. The inaugural event will be held at the NIKO Theater at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 14, 2023. The show will be directed by director/producer/writer Ben DeJesus, who co-founded NGL Studios with John Leguizamo. Celebrity hosts, presenters and performers will be announced soon.

The NFTYS broadcast will be simultaneously translated with zero latency in dozens of countries and every ticket will be wrapped in a commemorative NFT version.

The NFTY Awards shortlist of nominees and final winners are governed by The Academy of Digital Art, Sciences, & Culture (ADASC), a Diversified Decentralized Autonomous Organization (dDAO) Membership. However, anyone in the public can nominate a project for consideration through April 15, 2023.

The NFTYS production company will designate 50 percent of the show’s profits back to ADASC and the community to create a sustainable pool of funds that can be designated for grants across the web3 ecosystem of early stage creatives, technologists, and rising stars.

The show will feature awards in categories such as Artistic Excellence, Technical Innovation, Cross-Collaborative I.P. Drops, Social Good, Most Impactful Community, AI/VR/AR Integration Excellence, and more. The most coveted NFTY The Haber-Stornetta Innovator of the Year is named after and has the support of the godfathers of the entire blockchain industry, Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta, and features an engraved representation of their seminal research paper and patent from 1997 on the first every mention of the term NFT