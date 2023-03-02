NBCUni and Sky Partner with Multichoice on Showmax in Africa

MultiChoice Group and Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky have entered into a new partnership that will bring new content and technology to streaming customers across MultiChoice’s 50-market footprint in sub-Saharan Africa. The new Showmax group will be 70 percent owned by MultiChoice and 30 percent by NBCUniversal.

Powered by Peacock’s technology, Showmax subscribers will have access to MultiChoice’s local content, as well as to international content licensed from NBCUniversal and Sky, third party content from HBO, Warner Brothers International, Sony and others, and live English Premier League (EPL) football. The partnership will also provide access to Showmax Originals and local content from MultiChoice’s channels such as Mzansi Magic, Africa Magic and Maisha Magic.

“We launched Showmax as the first African streaming service in 2015 and are extremely proud of its success to date. This agreement represents a great opportunity for our Showmax team to scale even greater heights by working with a leading global player in Comcast and its subsidiaries,” said Calvo Mawela, chief executive officer of MultiChoice. “The new business venture deepens an already strong relationship and builds on the Sky Glass technology partnership that we announced in September last year. We believe we are extremely well positioned to create a winning platform going forward.”