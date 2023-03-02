Content Americas Sets January 2024 Dates

Content Americas has set the dates for its second annual edition to take place in Miami on January 23-25, 2024, following its launch this past January. The event will return to the Miami Downtown Hilton, which is currently undergoing a renovation.

Content Americas 2024 will also host the inaugural Rose d’Or Latinos, a celebration of the best programming from across the Spanish-speaking world, and an extension of the heritage Rose d’Or awards brand. Entries will open in the summer.

There will also be a Content Americas Pitch Competition at the event in Miami 2024, with a prize of US$25,000-worth of marketing across C21’s platforms for the winning show. The competition is designed to provide financing for the best new ideas coming out of the Hispanic content business.