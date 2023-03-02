All3Media Sells ‘Sort Your Life Out’ in 10 Territories

All3Media International has licensed Optomen Television’s format Sort Your Life Out to Czech Republich’s TV Prima, reaching its tenth territory since the series original launch on BBC One in the U.K.

Adaptations of the BAFTA-nominated original series have already travelled to several European territories including Norway on TV2, the Netherlands on SBS6, Denmark on TV2, France on TF1, Finland on MTV Oy and Germany on RTL. In New Zealand, Warner Bros. Discovery has recently commissioned a series from South Pacific Pictures, and in Sweden TV4 has commissioned a series from Strix.

Sort Your Life Out assembles a team of experts to help transform the most-cluttered homes. First, they strip homes bare, then they lay all the possessions out in a giant warehouse resembling an art installation of their entire lives, before asking the family to decide what to keep and what to throw away. The team puts storage solutions in place and transforms the home before the big reveal.