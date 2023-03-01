Xilam’s ‘Karate Sheep’ Launches on Netflix

French animation studio Xilam Animation’s new CG animated slapstick comedy series Karate Sheep (78 x 7’) is making its worldwide premiere on Netflix tomorrow, marking the launch of Netflix’s first animated commission that is supported by the French public funding body CNC.

Created by Xilam’s Hugo Gittard (Zig & Sharko, Mr Magoo), Karate Sheep (formerly Trico) targets kids aged 6-9 years and follows Trico, an enthusiastic sheep who loves to share new objects and ideas with the rest of the flock. This causes ruckus in the mountain pastures, which inevitably ends up at Wanda’s expense, a tough ewe whose job is to keep the sheep safe. No small feat, especially when Wolf is always lurking, waiting to make the most of this newfound chaos. The series premiered on Super RTL in late 2022.

As part of the media campaign around the launch, Xilam has created a Karate Sheep YouTube channel, which features episodes, compilations and shorts, and a dedicated TikTok account, with a branded Karate Sheep filter now available for use on the platform.

Xilam holds second-window global linear TV distribution and merchandising rights for Karate Sheep.