TVE Renews Global Agency’s ‘Joker’ for S3

Global Agency’s quiz format Joker has been renewed for a third season of 110 episodes on Spain’s TVE. Local production company Lavinia Audiovisual will produce the show.

The format sees a contestant given ten questions to answer and seven jokers to help them. For every correct answer, the contestants will climb one step up the money tree. But if they give a wrong answer, the contestant will lose three jokers. After they have run out of jokers, they will drop down three steps on the money tree with each wrong answer. By the end of the tenth question, they will win the money prize wherever they are positioned on the money tree.

The format originally aired on Turkish public broadcaster TRT, other European broadcasters that have licensed the show include Portugal’s RTP and France 2.