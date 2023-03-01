Globo is Betting on Europe

Brazil’s Globo is investing in strengthening its presence in Europe and, after attending Berlinale, will be heading to Lille, France, for Series Mania later this month.

The company will be highlighting series including Globoplay Originals ROTA 66: The Killer Unit, Where My Heart Is, Rensga Hits!, and the second season of We Are Five; in addition to titles in the true crime genre, such as documentary series extremists.br, Flordelis: Doubt or Worship, On Behalf of God, and The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot.

“Europe is a strategic territory for Globo, and in addition to the Berlinale, which we went to in February, and Series Mania, we are also confirmed for MIPTV, in April. We want to show that we have a varied portfolio with documentary and drama series, with stories and themes that connect to the public, and also show our versatility and power of engagement”, said Gabriel Doria, Sales manager at Globo.