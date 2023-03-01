9 Story Partners with Earth Rangers on New Animated Project

9 Story Media Group has entered into a development deal with Earth Rangers to create a new animated comedy series for kids 6-9. Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders.

9 Story and Earth Rangers have commenced development on a new series designed to empower kids and their families in the face of growing anxiety over the state of the planet. In addition to the series, the teams are also working on a 6-episode serialized podcast (6 x 8-10’).

Attached are head writer Mark Steinberg (Hotel Transylvania, Big Blue, Numb Chucks) and story consultant Nelu Handa (Run the Burbs, Baroness von Sketch Show, Odd Squad). Development is being led by 9 Story VP of Development Karen Fowler (Rosie’s Rules, The Electric Company, Scout and the Gumboot Kids, Dot) out of the Toronto studio.

Established in 2004, Earth Rangers has over 350,000 members and alumni across Canada and recently announced its expansion into the U.S. In addition to the Earth Rangers App and Earth Rangers Clubs, the organization is also active with in-school offerings and provides educator resources and professional development.