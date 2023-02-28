Prime Video to Premiere ‘Pendant ce temps en cuisine’

Prime Video announced the Amazon Original francophone docuseries, Pendant ce temps en cuisine (8 x 30’). Following the fast-paced lives of six chefs over six months, the series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the world of hot-spot Quebec restaurants. Pendant ce temps en cuisine premieres on Prime Video in Canada starting March 10.

The series immerses viewers into the culinary world of six chefs throughout eight episodes. From sourcing ingredients to creating one-of-a-kind menus to executing high quality service, each episode of Pendant ce temps en cuisine, highlights moments from each chef’s day. High profile chefs featured throughout the series are Antonin Mousseau-Rivard from Le Mousso, Simon Mathys from Mastard, Alex Cohen and Raegan Steinberg from Arthurs, Maria-Josée and Zoya De Frias from Le Virunga, Kim Côté and Perle Morency from Côté Est, and Mike Lafaille from Kwizinn.

Produced by Pixcon, in association with Amazon Studios, the series is executive produced by Nicola Merola, Charles Lafortune, and Sylvie Desrochers. Producer is Jennifer Gatien and series producer is Stephan Peterson. Pendant ce temps en cuisine is directed by Lysandre Leduc-Boudreau, Karen Cho, and Riel Lazarus.