Canal+ Action Launches in Czech Republic and Slovakia

CANAL+ is expanding its activities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Starting today, CANAL+ Action, which broadcasts action movies and series with Czech dubbing, will be available via satellite and Internet TV on the Skylink and freeSAT platforms.

Subscribers to T-Mobile, Slovak Telekom and DIGI Slovakia will have access to the channel as of March 1. CANAL+ Action will offer selected exclusive titles and Czech and Slovak premieres, such as the critically-acclaimed action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In addition to premiere titles, CANAL+ Action will also present popular action evergreens such as The Expendables 2: Back for War and Escape Plan. During the first month of broadcasting, viewers will be able to watch The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Canadian series Plan B, which explores the implications of time travel and altering the course of events.

CANAL+ Luxembourg will distribute the channel through its own satellite and internet TV platform Skylink, and also through the Deutsche Telekom Group companies: T-Mobile Czech Republic, DIGI Slovakia and Slovak Telekom.