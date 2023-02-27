Zinc Media Signs New Deal with BBC Studios

U.K. factual specialist Zinc Media Group has confirmed a distribution partnership agreement with BBC Studios. Under the terms of the new three-year agreement, BBC Studios will continue to operate as Zinc’s first-look distributor for all of its London and Manchester labels, including, for the first time, new labels Red Sauce, Rex, Supercollider and the recently-launched Atomic Television.

The BBC Studios slate already includes a whole host of programs from Zinc Media’s Brook Lapping, such as its BBC One film Tom Daley: Illegal To Be Me; the Emmy-nominated ITV feature doc 9/11: Life Under Attack and the two-part series Afghanistan: Getting Out for BBC Two.

The three-part series Putin and the West, which launched on January 30 on BBC Two, continues the label’s success with in-depth series exploring the most important events in modern history.