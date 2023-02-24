Up the Ladder: All3Media

All3Media International has appointed Amanda Stevens as director of Global Digital Partnerships. She will be responsible for spearheading the company’s digital partnerships around the world, identifying new opportunities in the FAST and AVOD market. Reporting to Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development, Stevens will join the company in March and will be based at its London headquarters.

Stevens joins All3Media from Samsung TV Plus, where she was senior manager of Business Development for all third-party channels. Prior to this, Amanda was senior manager, Content Partnerships at TalkTalk (formerly blinkbox).

Gary Woolf commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Amanda to the team – her substantial expertise in the monetization and delivery of content via digital channels will be integral to our success in this continually evolving market. We are already collaborating with a diverse range of channels, platforms and aggregators, and have ambitious plans for our brands and content in the digital space, so Amanda’s thorough understanding of this vibrant market and strong relationships with key partners will be a great asset.”