Series Mania Sets Lille Dialogues For March 23

Laurence Herszberg, Series Mania’s founder and general director, announced the line-up of guests and speakers to attend the 2023 Lille Dialogues set for March 23. This one-day summit brings together European lawmakers and international TV industry leaders to encourage joint reflection on the challenges facing the industry and to promote international cooperation. The event is organized in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the CNC, and the European Commission.

“With the theme for 2023, ‘Shaping the Future with the Audiovisual Sector’, the program will be forward-looking and resolutely optimistic. Reflecting on the upheavals that have affected our world in recent years, the day will aim to imagine a new tomorrow while inequalities continue to grow, and environmental and societal crises follow one another with increasing intensity. The Lille Dialogues offer an opportunity to explore the possible levers for continuing to make us dream, while contributing to the construction of a more responsible, collaborative, and caring society,” commented Herszberg.

For the first time since inception, an Ambassador for the Lille Dialogues has been appointed. Cyril Dion, French writer, director, poet and environmental activist will be in Lille to take part in the opening session with Magali Payen, founder of the activist movement On Est Prêt and president of Imagine 2050. They will address the importance to change the narratives in order to meet the ecological challenges we face.

Keynote speakers for the Dialogues include Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content; Cécile Frot Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios; Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO of France Télévisions; Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of TF1 Group; James Farrell, head of Local Originals at Prime Video; and Jan Mojto, CEO of Beta Film.