PLN Celebrates 35th Edition

Under the theme El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro, Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro (PLN) celebrated its 35th edition last night with a star-studded lineup of artists who represent the music of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. The show aired live from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami on Univision and Galavision.

Regional Mexican Grupo Firme were the night’s biggest winner with six awards, followed by Karol G and Sebastián Yatra with four wins each. Bad Bunny, Bizarrap, Daddy Yankee, and Shakira, each received three awards.

The night included a number by global superstars Maluma and Marc Anthony of their new collaboration La Formula, as well as performances by Ozuna and regional Mexican superstar Christian Nodal.

Premio Lo Nuestro bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Legacy of Urban Music Award, and the Excellence Award to megastars Victor Manuelle, Ivy Queen, and Intocable, respectively.