Birmingham Film TV Mart Opens Submissions

Submissions are now open for the third edition of the Birmingham Film & TV Market. A one-day pitch and market event, the BFTM links emerging producers and filmmakers with executives from production companies in the U.K. The event will take place on October 27, 2023 in the ballroom of the Birmingham’s Grand Hotel.

Limited to fifty filmmakers, each team receives one-to-one meetings with senior representatives from industry leading film and TV companies, including MERMAN, BBC, ITV, Sky Original Film, Channel 4, Paramount +, Goldfinch, and Curzon, among others.

Caroline Hollick, head of Drama at Channel 4, said about BFTM: “Birmingham has so much creative talent. My reach into this part of the world has not been as strong as I would like so this event has been a chance to meet talent from this region. I have found a strong sense of identity. The uniqueness of this city and region really lends itself to powerful storytelling.”