The Africa Channel to Celebrate Women’s History Month

As part of its Women’s History Month line-up in March, The Africa Channel will highlight and celebrate the lives and achievements of Black and African-American women who have broken barriers in sports and beyond.

Included in the slate will be docuseries The Rising, kicking off on March 1 with an episode focusing on Japanese-Haitian-American tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Also part of the line-up will be encores of the channel’s popular Legends documentary series, focused on legendary Black women ranging from Nicki Minaj to Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Whitney Houston.

The Africa Channel is a media company whose sole mission is to celebrate the diversity of culture from across today’s Africa, serving audiences that are interested in the Global Black Diaspora.