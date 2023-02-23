Parade Partners with 7A Media in LatAm

Global distributor and provider of factual content, Parade has achieved remarkable growth in key markets in Latin America, Spain and Portugal thanks to its partnership with 7A Media.

The key to this success has been a two-pronged approach taken by 7A Media, on the one hand leveraging Parade’s varied slate of food travel, home, lifestyle and biographical content, while at the same time generating content offerings at a regional level to satisfy sources of need.

Among the companies that have signed recent deals with 7A Media for Parade are AMC, Nat Geo and Hola TV in Latin America, Globosat and Curta TV in Brazil, AMC, Valencia TV, Urban Films and Commercial TV in Spain, as well as SIC, Atlántico Press, Casa e Cozinha and TVI in Portugal.

Cesar Diaz, CEO of 7A Media, said about the partnership, “Parade’s rich catalog of factual content is getting multiple votes of approval with our clientele as we seek to meet their programming needs and interests.”

Mathew Ashcroft, founder and CEO of Parade Media Group, added, “Since taking over the distribution of our catalog, Cesar has been able to open up new opportunities for Parade that we had not seen before and as we go deeper into these markets we are seeing significant growth as the catalog continues to grow and transcend cultural boundaries.”