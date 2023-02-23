FOX to Host Upfront on May 15

FOX announced that it will host its in-person Upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday, May 15 at The Manhattan Center in New York City.

Individual business units will each engage the market pre-Upfront with additional focused presentations. The first of such meetings kicked off in Arizona during Super Bowl weekend with a fireside chat featuring chef Gordon Ramsay and Joel McHale, along with FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade, president of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn, and EVP of Ad Sales Suzanne Sullivan.

Marianne Gambelli, president of Advertising Sales at FOX, said, “In a time of such complexity, strength, strategic focus and stability are the foundational elements that lead to success. FOX’s advantage is our ability to focus on what matters most – our advertising partners – and delivering for them, and our viewers, the best content across the industry’s leading sports, entertainment, news and streaming platforms.”