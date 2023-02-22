‘Queen of the Universe’ S2 Sets Premiere Date

Paramount+ announced the premiere date and cast lineup for the second season of Queen of the Universe. Hosted by Graham Norton, the new season will premiere exclusively on the service on April 1st in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Australia, and on March 31 in the U.S. and Canada.

Queen of the Universe follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they debut a new musical performance in front of a studio audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges. This season, Mel B joins the returning judges, including Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, and Trixie Mattel.

The cast will feature contestants from nine countries including the U.K., the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Israel, Italy and Australia, all vying for a cash prize of $250,000.

Drag icon RuPaul serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.