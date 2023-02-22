eOne to Rep ‘Royal Mob’

Entertainment One (eOne) has acquired the international distribution rights (excluding the U.K., Germany and Italy) to the four-part drama-documentary Royal Mob.

The series tells the saga of the extended royal family who once ruled across nineteenth century Europe, shedding light on the final throes of the most powerful empires of all time.

Royal Mob is told through the eyes of Queen Victoria’s granddaughters, the beautiful Hesse sisters, and their passionate and doomed love affairs across Europe’s Royal courts.

Produced by Nutopia, Royal Mob premiered on Sky History in the U.K. and was its highest rating show of 2022 among ABC1 adults.