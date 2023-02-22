APC Signs Deals for ‘The Light in the Hall’

Paris-based About Premium Content (APC) has secured its first broadcast deals for thriller series The Light in the Hall. The suspenseful series premiered on Channel 4 in the U.K. on January 4.

New broadcasters on board include BritBox in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, Canal+ Group’s Polar+ in France, AMC Southern Europe in Spain and Portugal, RTP2 in Portugal and RTS in Switzerland.

The series (6 x 52’), shot in English and Welsh, follows the murder of a teenage girl in a small Welsh town. Joe Pritchard, a quiet, unassuming gardener, is arrested for Ela’s murder after her DNA is found at his caravan. Then 18 years later, he is released on parole. If Joe Pritchard did kill Ela, why did he do it, and where is the body?

The Light in the Hall was co-produced by Duchess Street Productions, Triongl and APC Studios (U.K.). The English-language version of the series was produced in association with Channel 4 and Sundance Now.