Food Network Launches ‘Ciao House’

Food Network takes ten up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born chef Gabriele Bertaccini.

Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes ten rising culinary stars who will live together in an Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes. From real-life nonnas showcasing how they make pasta from scratch to a lesson with the head butcher of a three centuries-old family butcher business, each challenge is accompanied by a local experience steeped in tradition. In the end, only the last chef standing wins the grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs.

The series premieres on April 16 and streams the same day on discovery+. Ciao House is produced by Super Delicious for Food Network and discovery+.