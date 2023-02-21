FilmRise Inks Deal with Nigel Ng for ‘Uncle Roger’

New York-based FilmRise has entered into a deal with Nigel Ng’s production company Orange Heart Productions to distribute his digital series Uncle Roger, as part of the burgeoning FilmRise Creator Partner Program. The partnership will see the digital series packaged and distributed by FilmRise into an episodic format and distributed onto SVOD, AVOD, TVOD and FAST platforms worldwide.

Nigel Ng is a Malaysian stand-up comedian, actor and international star. In 2020, he went viral with his portrayal of Uncle Roger, a middle-aged Asian man reviewing an egg fried rice video. In 24 months, he has amassed over a billion views on his YouTube channels and a combined following of over 20 million across his social media platforms. Uncle Roger reviews and roasts celebrity chefs for botching Asian cooking, notably Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, who occasionally take part in the fun as collaborators.

Nigel recently finished a world stand up tour where he performed to over 100,000 people across 100 shows. He toured extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. He is currently developing a sitcom with ABC Signature, a TV project with Gordon Ramsay’s company; Studio Ramsay, a feature film and an animated series based on his character.

The deal was negotiated by Bianca Serafini, director of Digital Content, for FilmRise. Nigel and Orange Heart Productions are represented by WME and United Agents.