FilmBox+ Launches Smart Channels

SPI International’s streaming service FilmBox+ has unveiled Smart Channels: curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back in a similar fashion to traditional linear channels. These channels are fully digital and are exclusive to the FilmBox+ platform.

In addition to FilmBox+’s VOD catalog and linear channels, subscribers can now stream Smart Channels that are genre-specific or dedicated to particular content, actors or directors. The service rolled-out 157 smart channels globally, as well as across SPI’s core territories such as Europe, Adria region, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Turkey with channel availability varying by territory. More Smart Channels will be made available in the months to come.

Smart Channels that are currently available worldwide include genre-specific channels like FilmBox Kids, FilmBox Comedy, FilmBox Crime, FilmBox Horror, FilmBox Romance, FilmBox Documentary and more vertical movie channels that broadcast cinema classics by the masters of cinema or from the 1940s and 1950s. Viewers can also access thematic channels dedicated to various lifestyle programming including water sports and mixed martial arts.

More recently, FilmBox+ enhanced its lean-back user experience by introducing EPG functionality for linear channels that emulates the TV zapping experience.