Dandelooo to Rep ‘The Super Heroes of Nature’

Paris-based Dandelooo has struck a deal with Moonworks Productions and Amopix Studios for the new hybrid 2D animation series The Super Heroes of Nature. The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the series.

Written by Charlotte Schmidt, Emmanuelle Pouydebat and Nicolas Bazeille, The Super Heroes of Nature (30 x 3’) is targeted at kids aged 4 to 10 and families.

Using playful metaphors and references to popular culture, the hybrid series takes a poetic and often humorous look at biodiversity. It offers a playful introduction to biology and each episode is built around an animal or an organism and its environment, approaching a particular biological notion such as animal intelligence, social behaviors, reproduction, and the roles of the cells or the immune system

Set for delivery in December 2023, the series has already been pre-sold to TV5 Monde, RTS, Télé-Québec, Arte Editions, Universcience, Le Vaisseau and Noozy.