Born in 1924 in the Italian village of Bellantone Calabria, restaurant industry legend Giovanni ‘John’ Arena has passed away in Toronto, Canada, his home since arriving in 1956.

From movie stars to royalty to business titans in the 70s and 80s, John Arena’s most famous restaurant, Winston’s, was the place to be and be seen in North America. There, he catered to the rich and powerful during his ownership from 1966 to 1990.

Just months ago, between pandemic shutdowns and re-openings, John visited food and lifestyle celebrity David Rocco in his Toronto home for a rare (and John’s last) extended TV interview as part of the new David Rocco’s Dolce Homemade series, which premieres on VIVA Streaming TV on February 18, and this fall on TLN TV. In this 30-minute special, Arena shares his love of the hospitality business, stories of the incredible parade of powerful and famous guests he hosted, and even cooks with and shares some special dishes with David.

The special tribute presentation will air on Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. on TLN TV.