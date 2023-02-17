BBC and RAI Kids Partner on ‘Super Happy Magic Forest’

BBC and Italy’s Rai Kids have partnered on new animated series Super Happy Magic Forest, based on the popular picture books of the same name by Matty Long.

The series is produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family and Movimenti Production (both Banijay Kids & Family companies) and a pre-sale has already been secured to France’s Canal+.

First published by Oxford University Press in 2015, Super Happy Magic Forest is a comedy quest adventure series featuring five heroes, brought together by their mutual love of questing, picnics and frolicking. Led by the outgoing and courageous faun, Hoofius, Blossom (unicorn), Herbert (gnome), Twinkle (fairy) and Trevor (mushroom) battle villains, share journeys, and have a jolly good time along the way as they learn how to be true heroes and how to quest sensibly.

The 52 x 11’ 2D animated series is targeted to 7+ year-old children.