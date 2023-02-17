African Movie Channel Launches Nolly Africa HD

U.K.-based pay-TV operator and broadcaster African Movie Channel has launched its FAST channel, Nolly Africa HD, on U.S.-based platforms Local Now and TheGrio, in a new partnership with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.

Nolly Africa HD is a premium 24-hour Nollywood channel showing Nollywood movies, series, talk shows and other unscripted content, including red-carpet coverage of blockbuster movie premieres as they happen in Lagos, Nigeria.

The channel’s movie line-up includes exclusives from African Movie Channel’s original productions division (AMCOP), as well as Nollywood cinema blockbusters across all genres.